The 14 most shocking early character deaths on the big screen

Life Itself is not at all the movie many viewers were expecting it to be (at least from the trailers). Early teasers for the film painted it as a family drama and love story between Oscar Isaac’s Will and Olivia Wilde’s Abby. It is — for about 15 minutes. Then Abby is steamrolled by a bus (shock No. 1), and not long after, a seriously depressed Will takes his own life in his psychiatrist’s office (shock No. 2). Those who came to this movie wanting their fill of dreamy romantic gestures got much more misery than they bargained for. Having our expectations upended like this was even more painful than the film’s blistering reviews.