Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Across the Spider-Verse top survey of most anticipated 2022 movies

Is 2022 going to be the biggest year yet for superhero movies? According to Fandango's annual moviegoer survey for the most anticipated movies of next year: Absolutely!

EW is taking a look at the yearly fan survey, revealing 2022's buzziest films — and all the top picks are superhero/comic book adaptations and sequels. According to more than 6,000 of Fandango's December ticket buyers, superhero fatigue definitely hasn't set in yet.

Plus, movie fans are excited to get back to seeing these big-budget action films on the big screen after the past two years of the pandemic, with 94 percent of those surveyed wanting to go to the theater more often in 2022 than they did in 2021. 80 percent are hoping to see five or more movies on the big screen in 2022, and 70 percent are planning to see movies in premium large-screen formats whenever possible. The movies are back, baby!

Check out the rest of the final results from Fandango's 2022 Most Anticipated Movie Survey below:

2022 Movies 'Black Panther,' 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' 'The Batman' | Credit: Marvel Studios; Sony Pictures Animation; Jonathan Olley/DC Comics/Warner Bros.

Most anticipated movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (formerly Into the Spider-Verse 2)

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Jurassic World: Dominion

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Avatar 2

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Top Gun: Maverick

Mission: Impossible 7

Most anticipated action/adventure movies that aren't superhero-related

Jurassic World: Dominion

Avatar 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Mission: impossible 7

Uncharted

Most anticipated animated/family movies

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Pixar's Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Most anticipated horror movies

Halloween Ends

Scream

Jordan Peele's Nope

Orphan: First Kill

The Black Phone

Most anticipated returning performances

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), Thor: Love and Thunder

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Dr. Stephen Strange), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Natalie Portman (as Dr. Jane Foster), Thor: Love and Thunder

Zoe Saldana (as Neytiri), Avatar 2

Elizabeth Olsen (as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Most anticipated new performances

Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne/Batman), The Batman

Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam), Black Adam

Christian Bale (as Gorr the God Butcher), Thor: Love and Thunder

Issa Rae (as Jessica Drew), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Zoe Kravitz (as Selina Kyle/Catwoman), The Batman

