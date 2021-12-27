Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Across the Spider-Verse top survey of most anticipated 2022 movies
Fandango's annual moviegoer survey's top picks are all superhero adaptations.
Is 2022 going to be the biggest year yet for superhero movies? According to Fandango's annual moviegoer survey for the most anticipated movies of next year: Absolutely!
EW is taking a look at the yearly fan survey, revealing 2022's buzziest films — and all the top picks are superhero/comic book adaptations and sequels. According to more than 6,000 of Fandango's December ticket buyers, superhero fatigue definitely hasn't set in yet.
The No. 1 film these moviegoers are most excited to see next year is the Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, followed by the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Following the top two are The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and the MCU's new Thor movie Thor: Love and Thunder.
Plus, movie fans are excited to get back to seeing these big-budget action films on the big screen after the past two years of the pandemic, with 94 percent of those surveyed wanting to go to the theater more often in 2022 than they did in 2021. 80 percent are hoping to see five or more movies on the big screen in 2022, and 70 percent are planning to see movies in premium large-screen formats whenever possible. The movies are back, baby!
Check out the rest of the final results from Fandango's 2022 Most Anticipated Movie Survey below:
Most anticipated movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (formerly Into the Spider-Verse 2)
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Jurassic World: Dominion
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Avatar 2
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Top Gun: Maverick
Mission: Impossible 7
Most anticipated action/adventure movies that aren't superhero-related
Jurassic World: Dominion
Avatar 2
Top Gun: Maverick
Mission: impossible 7
Uncharted
Most anticipated animated/family movies
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Pixar's Lightyear
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Most anticipated horror movies
Halloween Ends
Scream
Jordan Peele's Nope
Orphan: First Kill
The Black Phone
Most anticipated returning performances
Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), Thor: Love and Thunder
Benedict Cumberbatch (as Dr. Stephen Strange), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Natalie Portman (as Dr. Jane Foster), Thor: Love and Thunder
Zoe Saldana (as Neytiri), Avatar 2
Elizabeth Olsen (as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Most anticipated new performances
Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne/Batman), The Batman
Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam), Black Adam
Christian Bale (as Gorr the God Butcher), Thor: Love and Thunder
Issa Rae (as Jessica Drew), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Zoe Kravitz (as Selina Kyle/Catwoman), The Batman
