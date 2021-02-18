Everything you may have missed in the Mortal Kombat trailer

When we first meet Cole, Tan says "he's in a really bad spot. He's down on his luck. He's kind of a washed-up MMA fighter who used to be a champion, who used to believe in himself, who used to have a lot of hope in his career. And it's all gone down the drain." As a martial artist himself, Tan pulled from a number of different fighting styles to make Cole feel unique. There's a moment during this particular match sequence where the actor emulated UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal by leaning up against the cage. "That's what Jorge Masvidal did before he knocked out Ben Askren in three seconds and set the whole MMA community on fire," Tan said. Cole has the same kind of "salt of the earth grit" as Masvidal.