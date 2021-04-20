Scorpion's bloody backstory revealed in NSFW first 7 minutes of Mortal Kombat

The R-rated reboot begins with the tragic (and gory) origin story of Scorpion, a.k.a. Hanzo Hasashi.

Mortal Kombat (2021 movie) Streaming Options

As promised, it doesn't take long for the blood to start flowing in the new Mortal Kombat movie.

Warner Bros. has unveiled the opening seven minutes of the R-rated reboot ahead of its release on Friday, showcasing the tragic (and gory) origin story of Scorpion, a.k.a. Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada). As fans of the video game source material may know, Hanzo was a warrior of the Shirai Ryu ninja clan in 17th-century Japan, until he was killed, along with his wife and son, by a rival clan of Chinese assassins called the Lin Kuei. The new clip depicts that backstory with plenty of martial-arts action, including Hanzo taking up his signature weapon, the kunai blade attached to a length of rope. (You can watch the age-restricted video on YouTube.)

Mortal Kombat Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"I discussed the fighting style with the choreographer and the stunt team and just jumped into rehearsal," Sanada previously told EW. "I tried to create an original style. Since Hanzo Hasashi is a character of Japanese descent, I tried to make authentic movements."

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid also told EW that the film is partially about "the birth of Scorpion," who re-emerges centuries later as a vicious spirit of vengeance. Sanada saw the transformation as "a very tasty role for an actor: family man changed to fighting machine."

"Each fight has a reason with the emotion," the actor says. "The audience can understand why he's fighting, what he's thinking during the fight."

Mortal Kombat hits theaters, and will stream for 31 days on HBO Max, starting Friday.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Streaming Options

Related content: