Mortal Kombat cast run through the A-Zs of their new movie, from 'brutality' to 'masochism'

In the Mortal Kombat alphabet, P stands for "please God" and W stands for "would you shut up, Kano?"

Some of the stars of the new movie — Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Max Huang (Kung Lao), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), and Lewis Tan (Cole Young) — explained what's in store for viewers when the film drops in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, as part of EW's A-Z video series.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat centers on Cole, a washed-up, down-on-his-luck MMA fighter with a mysterious dragon mark on his chest who finds himself the target of Sub-Zero, a supernatural warrior from the realm Outworld. With aid from Sonya and Jax, he makes his way to the temple of the thunder god known as Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), who welcomes those bearing the mark to train for Mortal Kombat, a fighting tournament among champions from alternate worlds.

"Similar to the Marvel universe where they have different characters to introduce, we also have a ton of incredible, diverse characters from all over the place — different worlds, different realms, different races — and I really think that we can open up the Mortal Kombat universe into... many different films and many different spinoffs, if we choose to do that," says Tan.

