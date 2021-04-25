Mortal Kombat uppercuts box office competition with $22.5 million opening

Mortal Kombat (2021 movie) Streaming Options

Mortal Kombat took no prisoners at the box office this weekend earning an estimated $22.5 million.

The Simon McQuoid directed film based on the popular video game franchise bested Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train ($19.5 million), Godzilla vs Kong ($4.2 million), Nobody ($1.9 million), and Raya and the Last Dragon ($1.7 million).

With 57 percent of theaters open domestically at moment, the box office is rebounding nicely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. North America took in an estimated $54.2 million overall, representing the highest-grossing industry weekend of the pandemic, according to Comscore.

Although the Mortal Kombat reboot, currently available to stream on HBO Max simultaneously, took the top spot, the anime film Demon Slayer gave it a run for its money, debuting in the number two spot by a short margin. It's an encouraging sign ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards celebration.

Mortal Kombat trailer Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Mortal Kombat brings to life the popular characters Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Kano (Josh Lawson), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and newcomer Cole Young (Lewis Tan). Young is an MMA fighter born with a dragon logo on his chest, meaning he's been chosen to fight alongside the superhuman fighters in a world tournament in defense of the Earthrealm.

EW gave the film a C saying, "Mortal Kombat tries a few different strategies to turn fighting-game material into a compelling narrative, none of which really work because they all bump up against each other."

Although Mortal Kombat is just opening in the U.S. this weekend, it's currently on its third week internationally adding an estimated $27.7 million cumulative to the pot.

