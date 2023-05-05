The Butcher of The Boys is joining another bloody slugfest.

The Mortal Kombat sequel has found its Johnny Cage, a popular character from the video games who was teased at the end of the first movie.

The Boys star Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher on the bloody R-rated superhero satire series, is in final negotiations to take the role, EW has learned. The Wrap was the first to report the news.

Karl Urban in 'The Boys'; Johnny Cage in 'Mortal Kombat 11' Karl Urban in 'The Boys'; Johnny Cage in 'Mortal Kombat 11' | Credit: Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios; Warner Bros. Games

Mortal Kombat, released in 2021, didn't depict the titular supernatural fighting tournament between worlds, but the lightning god Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) tasked Cole Young (Lewis Tan) with finding more warriors to prepare for the return of Shang Tsung (Chin Han) and his forces.

When Cole returns to the gym in the film's final moments, he notes that he's heading to Hollywood. The camera pans to the left to show a poster for Citizen Cage, a fictional movie starring the actor Johnny Cage.

Johnny is a B-list celebrity in the world of Mortal Kombat with a string of direct-to-VHS martial arts action movies. His finishing moves in the games often involve a camera crew, and some of his cutscenes feature him interacting with his own action figure.

The majority of the main stars from 2021's Mortal Kombat, including Tan as Cole and Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, are expected to return. Filmmaker Simon McQuoid will again step behind the camera for Mortal Kombat 2, with a screenplay written by Jeremy Slater.

Urban recently wrapped production on The Boys season 4, which will likely premiere on Amazon in 2024. The actor shared a photo of him standing next to the show's latest addition, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Urban is also known for playing Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok, Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek movies, and Éomer in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings films.

