A morgue is haunted by ancient evil in trailer for The Offering

In director Oliver Park's horror film The Offering (out Jan. 13) an ancient evil is accidentally unleashed at a Jewish morgue in Brooklyn.

"It's about a young man who is returning to the Hasidic community in New York, for the first time in many years, to introduce his estranged father to his pregnant, non-Jewish wife," says Park. "His father works in a mortuary and, as they arrive, a body is brought in with something untoward hidden inside it. It's about this demon who is desperately trying to feed from a child and then there's the underbelly, which is about family, communication, and someone coming back to his roots."

The Offering 'The Offering' is a horror film about ancient evil accidentally unleashed at a Jewish morgue in Brooklyn | Credit: Millennium Media

The Offering is written by Hank Hoffman, from a story by Hoffman and Jonathan Yunger, but Park was able to add some scares to the Millennium Media-produced movie he himself had literally dreamed up.

"One of the things I did in the pitch was I told them one of my nightmares," says the director. When Millennium later asked if he'd had any more terrifying dreams, Park sent them "nine pages of scary scenes they could add to the movie. I think 80 percent of the scares in the movie are things that happened to me in my dreams."

The Offering 'The Offering' poster | Credit: DECAL

The film was shot not in Brooklyn but 5,000 miles away in Bulgaria.

"The studio is another level, I didn't expect that," says the filmmaker. "It's where they shoot The Expendables, The Hitman's Bodyguard, London Has Fallen. They can do anything. The sets they have there are insane. New York is New York. London is London. It meant that we were able to bring this to life. The three days we shot outside, it genuinely did snow. So, although we're not in New York, the snow is real."

The Offering stars Nick Blood, Emily Wiseman, Allan Corduner, and Game of Thrones actor Paul Kaye. The film is being distributed by DECAL and debuts in cinemas and on digital Jan. 13.

Exclusively watch the film's trailer below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.