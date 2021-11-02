The Oscar winner also makes a Venom joke in the new footage, hinting at a connection.

The new Morbius trailer gives us our best look yet at Jared Leto's vampire transformation

Jared Leto loves a transformation. The Joker in Suicide Squad, Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, Rayon in The Dallas Buyers Club. The new Morbius trailer now gives us a clearer look at his next cinematic disguise as the Living Vampire of Marvel Comics.

The Oscar winner plays Dr. Michael Morbius, who's stricken with a rare blood disease. He makes a dangerous gamble in order to cure his condition, and for the most part, he feels better. Michael gets superhuman strength, senses, flight, and more bat-like abilities, but he also gets a thirst for blood.

The Morbius footage in the trailer shows what happens when he fully transforms into his more monstrous side.

Jared Leto Morbius Jared Leto transforms into the Living Vampire of Marvel Comics in the new trailer for 'Morbius.' | Credit: Sony Pictures

"Are you here to heal the world or destroy?" asks Leto's costar Jared Harris as Michael's mentor.

The trailer also gives us a hint at how this movie fits into the larger Spider-verse that Sony Pictures is setting up between Tom Hardy's Venom, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter, and more of these characters based on Spider-Man comics.

The final scene sees Michael accosting a man with a knife who asks, "Who are you, man?"

"I... am... Venom!" Morbius responds. "I'm just kidding. It's Dr. Michael Morbius, at your service."

Morbius seems to be a part of the same universe as Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but there's also the presence of Michael Keaton. Keaton starred as Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. the Vulture, in Disney's Spider-Man: Homecoming. He appears to be reprising the role here.

"Hey, Dr. Michael. You and I should stay in touch," Keaton says in the trailer.

Spoiler alert from the Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene: the Venom sequel seemed to suggest the world containing Hardy's Eddie Brock and now Leto's Michael is a separate dimension than the Avengers movies of Marvel Studios. It's all entangled in the larger Spider-verse web, but hopefully Morbius will shed more light on all this.

The film, directed by Daniel Espinosa, also stars Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona, and Al Madrigal. Morbius is scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 28.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.