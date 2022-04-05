"I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I'm always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do," filmmaker Daniel Espinosa said.

Critics tried to drain the life out of Morbius director Daniel Espinosa's vampiric, Jared Leto-starring anti-hero blockbuster with an onslaught of vicious reviews, but the joke is on you, journalistic mortals: This brooding artisté's journey through self-criticism made his skin thicker than your verbal barbs could ever penetrate.

Addressing the Sony-backed Marvel film's overwhelmingly negative reception from critics, Espinosa said the process of confronting his own art all began when an intrusive stranger decided to approach an intoxicated Espinosa to give him unsolicited advice on his debut film.

"When I did my first feature, it was a small movie called Babylon Disease. I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk," the filmmaker told Insider. Someone nudged me on the train and said, 'I have to tell you what's wrong with the second scene in your feature,' and I was like, 'Well, okay.'"

"The point I'm making," he continued, "is that it's a strange thing to make something that is so public. Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I'm always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I'm really proud of."

Jared Leto Morbius Jared Leto transforms into the Living Vampire of Marvel Comics in the new trailer for 'Morbius' | Credit: Sony Pictures

One thing he can tout as an accomplishment is creating a huge studio hit (about the titular biochemist who accidentally turns himself into a vampire) in the pandemic era, as the project grossed $39 million in North America alone across its opening weekend — atop giving us those brilliant moments of supporting actor Matt Smith dancing while shirtless.

"When I met Matt, it didn't feel like Matt was so excited about shooting movies anymore," Espinosa previously told EW of the Doctor Who actor's approach to the role of Morbius' childhood friend, Milo. "But the first time I met him, I thought, 'He's a mix between Sid Vicious and someone super refined.' He had balls like that. So when I got him on set, I just pushed him to go for it because he's so lovely. He's so creative, he's so fun. The way he uses his body, he's like a dancer. It was really a joyful experience of having this young man and just filling him with the confidence and joy of acting. And I think you can tell he's having fun with it."

Morbius is now playing in theaters nationwide. Read EW's review here.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what the cast of Young Rock is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

