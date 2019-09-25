Here's what the cast of Moonlight is up to now

Character in Moonlight: Juan

What he’s up to now: Mahershala Ali took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Moonlight and went on to win the same award two years later for Green Book. Ali also appeared in True Detective season 3 and voiced Uncle Aaron in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Coming up for Ali is a voice in Robert Kirkman’s Invincible adaptation and the titular character in a Blade reboot.