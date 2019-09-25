Here's what the cast of Moonlight is up to now

Catching up with Moonlight's outstanding cast
The Moonlight cast proved to be a perfect team with seamless chemistry. But how much cooler is it that they’ve all also gone on to do amazing things after starring in the Oscar-winning film? Scroll through to see what they’re up to now.
Alex Hibbert
Character in Moonlight: Little/Kid Chiron
What he’s up to now: Alex Hibbert is currently starring on The Chi as Kevin Williams and appeared in Black Panther as one of the Oakland kids that T’Challa speaks with at the end of the film after the nation of Wakanda comes out of hiding.
Ashton Sanders
Character in Moonlight: Teen Chiron
What he’s up to now: Ashton Sanders has been busy making a splash in the acting world. He is currently starring in Wu-Tang: An American Saga as RZA, and starred in Captive State and Native Son and will star in the upcoming Ryan Coogler-produced film Jesus Was My Homeboy alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield. Sanders has also become a fashion icon-in-the making, recently starring in MatchesFashion’s first ever brand campaign.
Trevante Rhodes
Character in Moonlight: Black/Adult Chiron
What he’s up to now: Trevante Rhodes has been enjoying a steady rise since starring in Moonlight, including turns in The Predator, Bird Box, Jay Z’s “Family Feud” music video. Rhodes is set to appear in an upcoming biopic about Billie Holiday directed by Lee Daniels.
Jaden Piner
Character in Moonlight: Kid Kevin
What he’s up to now: Since appearing in Moonlight, Jaden Piner has been getting his feet wet in horror and thriller movies, starring in horror flick Boo! alongside Aurora Perrineau and will star in upcoming thriller Feral State.
Jharrel Jerome
Character in Moonlight: Teen Kevin
What he’s up to now: Fresh off an Emmy award win for his gut-wrenching turn as Korey Wise in Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us, Jharrel Jerome will star in Concrete Cowboys alongside Idris Elba.
André Holland
Character in Moonlight: Adult Kevin
What he’s up to now: Andre Holland has proven to be quite the acting chameleon in his post-Moonlight roles. He has since appeared in American Horror Story: Roanoke, Castle Rock, and will star in Netflix’s upcoming musical drama series The Eddy. Holland is also currently restoring The Lincoln Theater, a historic Black theater in Alabama.
Naomie Harris
Character in Moonlight: Paula
What she’s up to now: Like many of her costars, Naomie Harris has been blazing through the film industry. After Moonlight, she starred in Collateral Beauty, Rampage (alongside Dwayne Johnson), and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Next up, Harris will star in Black and Blue with Tyrese Gibson, and the next Bond film, No Time to Die, as Eve Moneypenny alongside Daniel Craig and Rami Malek.
Mahershala Ali
Character in Moonlight: Juan
What he’s up to now: Mahershala Ali took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Moonlight and went on to win the same award two years later for Green Book. Ali also appeared in True Detective season 3 and voiced Uncle Aaron in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Coming up for Ali is a voice in Robert Kirkman’s Invincible adaptation and the titular character in a Blade reboot.
Janelle Monáe
Character in Moonlight: Teresa
What she’s up to now: Janelle Monáe has been busy since Moonlight. She starred in Hidden Figures, Welcome to Marwen, and dropped a new album, Dirty Computer. She can be seen next in Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet and season 2 of Homecoming, and heard as the voice of Peg in a Lady and the Tramp remake alongside Tessa Thompson.