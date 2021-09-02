Berry rockets to the stars with Patrick Wilson in the bonkers trailer for Roland Emmerich's new disaster movie.

Halle Berry returns to space for the first time since her CBS TV series Extant in the wild new teaser trailer for her upcoming sci-fi action flick Moonfall.

The thrilling preview sets the Oscar-winning icon on a dangerous mission to the outer reaches of the universe alongside Patrick Wilson, as they navigate mysterious threats, waves of water (in space!?), and more after a strange force knocks the moon from its orbit around earth. Together, they must save the world from the brink of annihilation.

The film marks director Roland Emmerich's latest disaster epic, following his work on popular action films like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012.

Berry is next set to make her feature directorial debut in Netflix's potential awards contender Bruised, in which she plays a down-and-out fighter balancing a professional comeback and her duties as a mother.

In EW's recent cover story, Berry revealed that following her Oscar victory for Monster's Ball in 2002, she had to make her own way through Hollywood when an expected deluge of offers from prestige filmmakers didn't come right away.

"It was surprising," she said of her career immediately following her historic win as the first Black woman to take the Best Actress prize. "Because I thought they were going to just back up the truck and drop them off at my house, right? When you have a historic win like that, you think, 'Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.' It did fundamentally change me, but it didn't change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way."

Moonfall (2022 Movie) Announcement Teaser - Halle Berry Halle Berry goes to space in 'Moonfall.' | Credit: Lionsgate

Also starring Kelly Hu, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, and Donald Sutherland, Moonfall hits theaters on Feb. 4, 2022. Watch the new teaser above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!