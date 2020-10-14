First Monster Hunter trailer pits Milla Jovovich against gargantuan beasts

Milla Jovovich and her filmmaker husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson, are tackling a new behemoth gaming franchise. The very first Monster Hunter trailer gives us a sense of the size and scope of what's in store.

After turning Resident Evil into a zombie blockbuster series, the duo turn their attention to Monster Hunter. The games, which first launched in 2004 in North America, puts the player in the position of a hunter who battles ferocious monstrosities to obtain glory and use the remains of his conquests to craft new armor and weapons. In the movie adaptation, Jovovich plays Captain Artemis who is transported along with her unit from our world into another realm dominated by monsters.

Tony Jaa plays the Hunter, a warrior and member of team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). The Hunter has been living in this world and crafted the tools needed to combat these creatures. Both teams unite for the ultimate showdown of man-versus-beast.

Tip "T.I." Harris, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta play soldiers in Captain Artemis' unit, while the cast also features Josh Helman and Jin Au-Yeung.

The trailer highlights many callouts to the original games, including weapons like the Giant Jawblade and the Great Hunter's Bow, and familiar creatures like the Diablos and Rathalos.

As of now, Monster Hunter is scheduled for a release on Dec. 30. Though most studios have shifted their premiere plans into 2021 in light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.