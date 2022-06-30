Move over Barbie! The trailer for the live-action Monster High movie is here — and it's a musical

There just aren't enough fashion dolls with their own movies, and so Nickelodeon and Mattel are filling that molded plastic hole in the market with Monster High: The Movie.

EW can exclusively reveal the trailer (below) for the live-action musical, which brings iconic Monster High characters like Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein, and Draculaura to singing, dancing, and hand-jiving life.

Monster High The Movie 'Monster High: The Movie' | Credit: Nickelodeon

The Monster High doll franchise, featuring the children of famous monsters and creatures, was first introduced in 2010 with a message of inclusivity. In a bid to introduce Monster High to a whole new generation of kids, Mattel is launching this new movie, as well as an animated series premiering later this year on Nickelodeon.

According to a press release, Monster High: The Movie follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen), and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day.

Check out the exclusive trailer below:

Monster High: The Movie premieres Oct. 6 on Nickelodeon and streams that same day on Paramount+.

