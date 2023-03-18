The newly announced movie will focus on the character in present day and the impact of the pandemic on his life.

The defective detective is back... and if you thought he was a germaphobe before, imagine what he's like after living through a pandemic.

On Wednesday, Peacock announced their plans to produce a Monk movie, a reunion film for the characters featured in the USA Network series, which ran from 2002 to 2009. Details on the project are scarce, apart from the fact that most of the original cast and writing team are returning to the project.

But star Tony Shalhoub is opening up to EW about the new project and what it entails. He also reveals that the film is scheduled to begin filming this May in Toronto.

"It's Monk present day after however long we've been away from him, 13 years now, going on 14 years," Shalhoub says. "This is post-covid. Monk has been knocked back on his heels because of covid. He's older. He's not going to be chasing down things on the street and things like that. Hopefully (laughs). We're going to have to write to the fact that Monk's older."

MONK -- Season 1 -- Pictured: Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk -- (Photo by: Andrew Eccles/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk | Credit: Andrew Eccles/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

"It's a really interesting story," he adds. "I can't say too much about it, but it's got all of the good elements that the show was always striving for with a few new twists."

Shalhoub, a long-time TV veteran, earned much acclaim for his portrayal of Adrian Monk, a genius detective whose Obsessive Compulsive Disorder both hinders his daily life and lends him preternatural powers of observation. He won three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the role, and he was nominated eight times in total.

Shalhoub can't wait to get back to Monk's wet wipes. "I'm really excited about revisiting it because when we ended it, it really felt like that was going to be it," he says. "But to have this opportunity to to see where we all are [is special]. All of the characters have gone through some changes in those years."

Currently, all eight seasons of Monk are available to stream on Prime Video.

