Adrian Monk is back on the case.

Peacock announced Wednesday that a Monk movie with Tony Shalhoub and other original stars has been ordered at the streamer. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will follow the titular detective as he returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

Original stars Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo will reunite with Shalhoub in the project, which hails from series creator Andy Breckman and the original creative team consisting of David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, and Shalhoub. A premiere date has not been announced yet.

"When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again," Michael Sluchan, EVP of NBCUniversal's Current Programming and Limited Series, said in a statement. "The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we're overjoyed to work with the original creative team for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences."

Stars Ted Levine, Tony Shalhoub, and Traylor Howard on 'Monk' Stars Ted Levine, Tony Shalhoub, and Traylor Howard on 'Monk.' | Credit: Everett Collection

The Emmy-winning series followed Adrian Monk, formerly a prominent detective for the San Francisco Police Department, who continues to solve crimes as he battles obsessive compulsive disorder, brought on by the unsolved murder of his wife. The drama ran for eight seasons, between 2002 and 2008, on USA Network and won eight Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Peacock recently assembled the cast for a reunion for The At-Home Variety Show in 2020, showcasing how the characters were coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

