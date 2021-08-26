Mission: Impossible 7 features Tom Cruise's 'most dangerous stunt' yet

The veil is slowly being lifted on Ethan Hunt's new mission.

Not much is known about Mission: Impossible 7, including a title, but Tom Cruise's heart-stopping new stunt was unveiled during Paramount's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, and it left the audience screaming.

Footage showed Cruise working with stuntmen to prepare to ride a motorbike off of a massive ramp on an also massive cliff, fly off the bike, and parachute to the ground. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie called it not only the biggest stunt in the movie, but "by far the most dangerous stunt we've ever done."

Getting the stunt right involved 500 hours of skydiving training; 13,000 motorbike jumps (yes, you read that right); and months and months building the ramp in Norway. Footage ends with Cruise doing the final stunt himself in true Cruise fashion, which got a huge reaction from the CinemaCon crowd. "Tom Cruise rode a motorcycle off a cliff six times today," a stunt coordinator said.

"The only thing that scares me more is what we have planned for MI8," McQuarrie exclaimed.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

In addition to Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Henry Czerny also star.

The film, like so many others, suffered numerous COVID-related delays on its way to theaters. Earlier this summer, filming was put on pause after an unknown number of positive coronavirus test results popped up during regular testing. That delay famously came months after the film's star made headlines after a leaked audio clip seemingly featured him berating crew members for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols on the set. In the audio snippet, Cruise can be heard yelling, "I see you do it again, you're f---ing gone!

Before that, filming in Italy shuttered in Feb. 2020 when the country became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

Ethan Hunt's latest impossible mission is now scheduled for release on May 27, 2022.