Mission: Impossible 7 filming halted over positive COVID-19 test months after Tom Cruise rant

"We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf---ers! I don't ever want to see it again," the action star was heard saying in leaked audio that caught him yelling at crew members over breaking COVID-19 safety protocols.

Tom Cruise won't be happy about this.

Filming for the seventh Mission: Impossible film has been put on pause after an unknown number of positive coronavirus test results popped up during regular testing.

"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement given to EW.

This latest news comes months after the film's star made headlines after a leaked audio clip seemingly featured him berating crew members for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols on the set of the film. In the audio snippet, Cruise can be heard yelling, "I see you do it again, you're f---ing gone!"

"We are the gold standard!" he said. "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing. I'm on the phone with every f---ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf---ers! I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - ROGUE NATION Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation' | Credit: Christian Black/Paramount

This latest halt in production is just the latest bump in what has been a long production. Filming in Italy first shuttered in Feb. 2020 when the country became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

As a result, Ethan Hunt's latest impossible mission is now scheduled for release on May 27, 2022.

