"We're not done with Angela Bassett," Chris McQuarrie declared on the MI7 red carpet.

Angela Bassett is in high demand these days and even Ethan Hunt couldn't recruit her for another impossible missioon. But that doesn't mean that Bassett's time as Erika Sloane is over.

Speaking with Variety, director Chris McQuarrie teased what Bassett's role would have been while on the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One red carpet.

"It's interesting, she was going to be the head of the CIA, she was going to be in that room with all the other heads of the intelligence community that you meet," McQuarrie said. "And we're not done with Angela Bassett."

Bassett was slated to be in MI7 but had to drop out of the film due to COVID travel restrictions. She made her debut in the franchise with 2018's Mission: Impossible — Fallout, playing the newly named Director of the CIA, replacing Alec Baldwin's Alan Hunley.

When asked if Fallout won't be the last time that we've seen Erika Sloane, McQuarrie speaks a universal truth. "Angela is too fabulous. You can never, ever let Angela get away," he gushed. "There's always a plan in the future."

