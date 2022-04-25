Miss Congeniality stars celebrate today being the 'perfect date': April 25

Heather Burns, who played Miss Rhode Island, reminded the world that today is the perfect date. Not too hot, not too cold...all you need is a light jacket.

Ask any Miss Congeniality fan, and they know that April 25 is the perfect date: "not too hot, not too cold...all you need is a light jacket." And Heather Burns, who played Cheryl Frasier — aka Miss Rhode Island — in the iconic 2000 film won't let you forget it.

On Monday, Burns proved that she knows her status in legendary film line history when she took a moment to acknowledge the date that made her famous with an Instagram post that read "Wishing everyone love, light, and a PERFECT DATE!"

Burns posted the caption alongside a photo from the film's end when Sandra Bullock's undercover FBI agent Gracie Hart ends up with the Miss United States crown and Cheryl is forced to tearfully admit her defeat. In other words, true icon behavior — and we expected nothing less from the woman who made April 25 a near-national holiday.

Just to make things even better, William Shatner, who played pageant host Stan Fields in the film, wished everyone a "Happy #PerfectDateDay" on Twitter, even using the hashtag in his tweet. We love an actor who knows what fans want to see.

Over the years, fans and stars alike have celebrated the date, which has launched memes and even contests: In 2018, Shatner teamed up with Match.com, inviting fans to post about what their perfect date would be with the winner of the best response receiving $500 towards it. (We don't know who won, but if the chosen answer didn't include wearing a light jacket, we're calling shenanigans.)

MISS CONGENIALITY William Shatner and Sandra Bullock in 'Miss Congeniality.' | Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

And if you're one of those people who needs to refresh on how April 25 became the perfect date? (Aside from Burns' response, of course.) Look no further than a tweet from Shatner in 2019, where he revealed to Joseph Gordon-Levitt that April 25 is actually the birthday of director Donald Petrie's wife. A truly iconic day for all involved.

