Minions: The Rise of Gru sends Top Gun down in flames for biggest July 4th opening ever

The fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise is estimated to take in an impressive $127.9 million over the four-day weekend.
By Lester Fabian Brathwaite July 03, 2022 at 05:11 PM EDT
Advertisement

Minions

Show More
type
  • Movie
genre

After a tie at last week's box office, this weekend had a very clear and decisive victor with Minions: The Rise of Gru taking the top spot, domestically and internationally.

'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
| Credit: Illumination

The fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise took in an estimated three-day total of $108.5 million and is expected to total $127.9 by the end of the Fourth of July weekend. Internationally, Minions: The Rise of Gru earned another $93.7 million, bringing its global three-day total to $202 million.

Minions: The Rise of Gru further extends Despicable Me's reign as the highest grossing animated film franchise, a title it claimed with 2017's Despicable Me 3. If estimates hold for Minions, it will also rank as the highest July 4th opening of all time, surpassing 2011's Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
| Credit: Paramount Pictures

In its sixth week of release, Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is still flying high, dropping off only 14 percent from last week for an expected four-day take of $32.5 million. By the end of the holiday weekend, the long-awaited sequel is estimated to top $570 million.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis swiveled its way into third place, dropping 36 percent from its first week in release, earning $19 million over three days and is expected to earn another $2 million on the Fourth, bringing its two-week total to an estimated $70 million.

Austin Butler in 'Elvis'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Rounding out the domestic top 5, we've got Jurassic World Dominion in its fourth week of release earning an expected $19 million over four days for a domestic cume through Monday of $335 million. And finally Ethan Hawke's horror thriller The Black Phone will take in around $14.6 by the end of the holiday weekend, bringing its two week total to almost $50 million.

Related content:

Minions
2015 movie
type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
runtime
  • 91 minutes
director

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com