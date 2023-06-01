Ming-Na Wen reunites with Joy Luck Club costars at Walk of Fame ceremony

Wen's Mulan costar James Hong also made appearance as she was honored in Hollywood.

There was plenty of joy — and some luck — to be found when Ming-Na Wen received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran actress accepted the honor Tuesday while flanked by some of her most beloved costars, including her screen sisters from the groundbreaking 1993 family drama The Joy Luck Club.

Tamlyn Tomita, Rosalind Chao, and Lauren Tom helped celebrate the momentous occasion by paying tribute to their friend and castmate.

"It has truly been joy and luck to know Ming-Na Wen and to be in your orbit," Tomita said. "She is not only a legend, she is her own Ming dynasty. She continues to run the race but she creates a path for those women to follow, while always being humble and full of gratitude for those who proceeded her, but always mindful and encouraging for those who will follow her. She works hard with heart, with honor, with humor, with honesty."

Tamlyn Tomita, Rosalind Chao, Ming-Na Wen, and Lauren Tom on the Walk of Fame Tamlyn Tomita, Rosalind Chao, Ming-Na Wen, and Lauren Tom on the Walk of Fame | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Tomita continued, "Her dreams came true with sheer focus and hard work of knowing what she wants and who she is, and by working her ass off and being so badass. She fought for it all with integrity, with thoughtfulness, and with a true appreciation… We are a very special club of joy and luck, but it is Ming-Na Wen who made us feel like sisters."

Tom added that Wen "can roll with whatever happens with grace and humility. Her colossal talent and myriad accomplishments are matched only by her generosity of spirit and her kindness. She's the real deal."

And Chao praised Wen's insistence on maintaining the bonds they formed 30 years ago. "We're here today because of her dedication to our sisterhood," she said. "Our sisterhood has been forged from our entwined past, present, and future. Ming, you've been a trailblazer and you've worked so hard for this moment. You deserve this, and we could not be more proud of you."

Tammlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom, Ming-Na Wen, and Rosalind Chao in 'The Joy Luck Club' Tammlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom, Ming-Na Wen, and Rosalind Chao in 'The Joy Luck Club' | Credit: Buena Vista Pictures/Everett

After a notable stint on the daytime soap As The World Turns, Wen found her breakout role in The Joy Luck Club and went on to star in such film and TV projects as Mulan, ER, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. She received her Walk of Fame star for her contributions to the field of television.

James Hong, who voiced the father of Wen's titular character in Mulan, was also on hand to celebrate the actress.

"James Hong is here, who at 93 years young became the oldest but most vivacious star inductee," Wen said, referencing Hong's own Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month. "James, you continue to pave the way. You are a trailblazer, and I'm so grateful since Mulan days that we've worked together and are still working together."

Ming-Na Wen and her star on the Walk of Fame Ming-Na Wen and her star on the Walk of Fame | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Wen is just the seventh Asian actor to receive a star, joining Hong, Anna May Wong, Mako, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Lucy Liu.

In her remarks Tuesday, Wen called out the dearth of Asian representation on the Walk of Fame, and made a plea for her costars to be recognized as well. "I can't wait for the days when you all get your stars, because you all deserve it," she said. "You've all kicked ass for so many years, as much as I have. We need to pave this Hollywood Boulevard with more Asian talents."

