Mindy Kaling to star in film adaptation of Jennifer Weiner's Good in Bed for HBO Max

HBO Max is getting into Bed with Mindy Kaling.

The Never Have I Ever co-creator will produce and star in a film adaptation of Jennifer Weiner's acclaimed debut novel, Good in Bed. Liz Sarnoff (Lost, HBO's Barry) will pen the script for the film, which HBO Max will release.

The semi-autobiographical Good in Bed follows a plus-size, up-and-coming journalist in Philadelphia grappling with shaky self-esteem, a newly out-of-the-closet mother, an absent father, and a broken heart after a breakup. Over an eventful year, she befriends a movie star, weathers public humiliation, finds true love, and learns to accept herself and her life in all its imperfection.

Originally published in 2001, the book launched Weiner's career as a novelist; she has since written such best-sellers as Mrs. Everything and this year's Big Summer. (More importantly, she's been dubbed "the queen of beach reads" by EW.)

Kaling is also developing the comedy series College Girls for HBO Max, centering around three freshman roommates, all "a bundle of contradictions and hormones," at a Vermont college. It sounds like an apt companion piece to her Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which the streamer has renewed for a second season.