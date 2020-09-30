The Walking Dead actor is a marvel in the first preview for Lee Isaac Chung's Sundance hit.

The Walking Dead and Burning actor leads the film as Jacob, the Yi family patriarch who struggles to acclimate his wife, Monica (Yeri Han), young son, David, (Alan Kim), and mother-in-law (Yuh-Jung Youn) to their new life on a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Early reviews out of the film's Sundance debut in January praised Yeun's performance as one of the best of the festival, though Kim's precocious turn as the youngest Yi also earned stellar notices, and the trailer teases the boy's evolution of identity, largely through cultural clashes with his boisterous grandmother.

The film marks the latest feature from indie writer-director Lee Isaac Chung, whose past works include Tribeca Film Festival awards nominee Lucky Life and Abigail Harm, starring Ratched's Amanda Plummer.

Minari — also starring Will Patton — is expected to debut this awards season via A24. Watch the first trailer above.

Image zoom A24