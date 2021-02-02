Steven Yeun's Minari lands pre-Oscars streaming release date

A24 will launch its Screening Room platform for audiences to see the film.

Minari will sprout its pre-Oscars roots on a brand-new streaming platform.

Distributor A24 has revealed that director Lee Isaac Chung's Academy Awards hopeful — starring Steven Yeun as the patriarch of a Korean family chasing the American Dream in rural Arkansas — will simultaneously debut theatrically and on its A24 Screening Room digital platform one month prior to Oscar nominations voting takes place from March 5-10.

"Minari is for everyone!" the distributor said Tuesday in a tweet announcing the news. "That's why we're launching the A24 Screening Room, with virtual screenings starting Feb. 12 in addition to a limited theatrical release."

Since debuting at Sundance in January 2020, Minari has earned rave reviews and traveled the pre-Oscars circuit as an awards darling. While the film itself has received standout recognition, supporting actress Youn Yuh-Jung emerged as a category frontrunner for her superb turn in the family drama after claiming prizes from several critics groups as well as the National Board of Review atop further nods from the Indie Spirits (winner pending) and Gotham Awards.

Minari releases in a limited number of theaters and on the A24 Screening Room platform beginning Feb. 12, followed by a VOD release Feb. 26. Tickets are available via the distributor's website starting Monday.