"I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in a future biopic: 'Her story resonates with me'

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to tell the story of a girl named Lucky onscreen.

The Stranger Things star revealed that her dream is to one day play the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears, in a future biopic while on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday.

"I want to play a real person and I think, for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears," Brown explained. "I think her story, first of all, resonates with me."

Millie Bobby Brown, Britney Spears Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in a future biopic | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

The actress, who began gracing television screens at age 12 in Netflix's supernatural series, said that she could relate to Spears' struggle growing up in the spotlight.

"Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger — I mean, same thing with you," Brown told host Drew Barrymore. "I see the scramble for words [during interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

In fact, the Enola Holmes star even gave fans a glimpse of her as Spears when she sang her 2007 hit "Gimme More" while taking on Elle's Game of Song Association with Noah Schnapp over the summer.

Watch Brown discuss playing Spears — and how Eleven is the "feminine" version of E.T. — in the clip above.

