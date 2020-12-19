Millie Bobby Brown to star in sci-fi film from Russo brothers and Endgame writers

Millie Bobby Brown is in the endgame now. Sorry, we meant the Endgame directors' new movie, now.

The Stranger Things actress is attached to star in the sci-fi film The Electric State, with Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) directing. The project will also reunite the Russos with Infinity War and Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who are penning the script.

Based on a graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State follows a teenage girl (Brown) in an alternate future, who encounters a "strange but sweet" robot she soon realizes was sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find him, journeying through a "world of humans mixing with all manner of robots," and uncover a massive conspiracy in the process. Universal Pictures recently picked up the film, which the Russos have been developing for several years.

"We're thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State," the Russos said in a statement. "This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning."

The Russos are finishing up their next film, Cherry, starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, which will debut on Apple TV+ in early 2021. The film stars Holland as a former Army medic who returns from Iraq with undiagnosed PTSD and starts robbing banks after spiraling into an opioid addiction.