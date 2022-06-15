Millie Bobby Brown is 'so down' to play Halsey in a biopic after singer gives approval

From Eleven to "Bad at Love"?

Brown's co-sign came after she got Halsey's seal of approval on The Tonight Show on Monday night.

In a clip from the late-night appearance, which Brown shared on Instagram, host Jimmy Fallon suggested that Brown should play the musician after showing a picture of Halsey dressed up as Brown's Stranger Things character, Eleven. The two do share a striking resemblance, as you can see below.

Millie Bobby Brown and Halsey Millie Bobby Brown and Halsey | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

At first, Halsey joked that she would want Fallon to play her, because she doesn't consider herself famous enough to get someone like Brown in the hypothetical role. "You'll do it though, right?" Halsey asked, to which Fallon said of course he would.

Jokes aside, Halsey added, "No, Millie would be so great. It's kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It's like, oh, no, we actually just look like sisters."

Halsey stopped by The Tonight Show in support of her current tour, The Love and Power Tour. In addition to the dream casting, she and Fallon discussed her baby's disdain for her singing voice and working on her makeup line, About-Face.

And though Brown isn't working on a Halsey biopic (yet), she's been keeping busy with Stranger Things, which will debut the final two episodes of season 4 on July 1, with a fifth and final season coming at a later date. The first seven episodes of the hit show's fourth season are now streaming on Netflix.