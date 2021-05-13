Netflix finally announces Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning

Enola Holmes (2020 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Enola Holmes is gearing up for a new adventure, and bringing her famous older brother along with her.

Netflix finally announced on Thursday that they're making a sequel to Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown returning as the titular character, and Henry Cavill back as Sherlock Holmes.

In the first film, Brown played the youngest member of the Holmes family, who grew up in a secluded countryside manor with their eccentric mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) using unconventional education methods that'd prove handy for when she left Enola to fend for herself after her 16th birthday.

With Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes already having made their mark on London society, they attempt to mold Enola into someone "proper," but she just can't help being a resourceful super-sleuth who defies the rigid expectations Mycroft (Sam Claflin) has for her and instead helps solve a conspiracy stemming from young Marquess gone missing (who is played by breakout star Louis Patridge).

ENOLA HOLMES ENOLA HOLMES (L to R) MILLIE BOBBY BROWN as ENOLA HOLMES, HENRY CAVILL as SHERLOCK HOLMES. | Credit: ALEX BAILEY/Netflix

Now that the filmmakers are in the clear of their past copyright dispute with the Conan Doyle estate, who argued the family of the Sherlock Holmes creator held a copyright for any depiction of the detective, director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne are returning to make Enola Holmes 2, which will be based on another story from author Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes book series.

Brown kept it short and simple in celebration of the news, posting an Instagram caption that says "the sequel is afoot." She previously told EW, prior to the sequel being greenlit, "I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series… I really am optimistic about the future. I'm so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work."

No news yet on when the film will arrive on Netflix.

