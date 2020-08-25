Millie Bobby Brown hunts with Sherlock spirit in first Enola Holmes trailer
Stranger Thing actress puts a delightful spin on Sherlock Holmes alongside Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.
Millie Bobby Brown is coming for Sherlock Holmes' gig.
The Stranger Things actress leads the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix film Enola Holmes, a spirited interpretation of author Nancy Springer's detective novels about the iconic private eye's younger sister and her refusal to conform to standards of womanhood in 1884 Britain.
Brown stars in the titular role as the headstrong teenager who, on the morning of her 16th birthday, awakens to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has gone missing. Bucking the wishes of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), instead of attending a finishing school for young women, Enola escapes to search for the family matriarch on the streets of London. Meanwhile, her pursuit crosses paths with a separate mystery involving a runaway Lord (Medici's Louis Partridge), forcing her to become a stealthy detective in her own right as she ultimately outwits even the ace skills of her older sibling.
Directed by Fleabag helmer Harry Bradbeer with a screenplay by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne, Enola Holmes was initially slated for theatrical release via Warner Bros., though Netflix acquired the project for digital distribution amid nationwide theater closures as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Enola Holmes sleuths its way to the streaming service on Sept. 23. Watch the first trailer above.
Related content:
Comments