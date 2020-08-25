Millie Bobby Brown hunts with Sherlock spirit in first Enola Holmes trailer

The Stranger Things actress leads the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix film Enola Holmes, a spirited interpretation of author Nancy Springer's detective novels about the iconic private eye's younger sister and her refusal to conform to standards of womanhood in 1884 Britain.

Brown stars in the titular role as the headstrong teenager who, on the morning of her 16th birthday, awakens to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has gone missing. Bucking the wishes of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), instead of attending a finishing school for young women, Enola escapes to search for the family matriarch on the streets of London. Meanwhile, her pursuit crosses paths with a separate mystery involving a runaway Lord (Medici's Louis Partridge), forcing her to become a stealthy detective in her own right as she ultimately outwits even the ace skills of her older sibling.