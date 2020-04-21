Millie Bobby Brown's Sherlock Holmes spin-off film headed to Netflix

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Puffin Books

The third Holmes sibling will soon be headed to a small screen near you. Netflix announced on Tuesday that it had acquired the rights to Legendary Entertainment's Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister of Sherlock and Mycroft.

Based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer, the film tells the story of the least-famous Holmes sibling, who sets out on an investigation after her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) disappears on her 16th birthday. Neither Sherlock (Henry Cavill) nor Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin) are much interested in solving the case. As an inquisitive young 1880s English girl, Enola sees no choice but to head to London on her own and meets a whole cast of colorful characters on her journey towards finding her mother.

Enola Holmes is directed by award-winning Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, and the screenplay adaptation was written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. Netflix has not yet given a release date.

