Girl, you know it's true: A Milli Vanilli biopic is on the way, and the studio behind the planned project has unveiled a first look at its stars.

Lead actors Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali appear in the new photo as Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the faces of the ill-fated German-French pop duo who notched three No. 1 singles in the United States in the late '80s. It was later revealed that the pair had taken credit for vocals actually provided by several other singers, including John Davis, who died in 2021.

Matthias Schweighöfer will star as Milli Vanilli producer Frank Farian in the Leonine Studios- and Wiedemann & Berg–produced film, currently titled Girl You Know It's True.

Simon Verhoeven will direct from a script he wrote. Producers on the film include Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann, who previously worked on the Oscar-winning international film The Lives of Others, the Oscar-nominated movie Never Look Away, and Netflix's popular thriller series Dark.

The movie's plot follows the duo's scandal, which was allegedly orchestrated by Farian and saw the frontmen lip-syncing to the voices of other artists who were only credited as background vocalists on their official releases.

Milli Vanilli initially won a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990, though they ultimately returned the award.

Controversial filmmaker Brett Ratner was previously working on a Milli Vanilli biopic, though that project was dropped by production company Millennium Media in February 2021, after its announcement received intense backlash in the wake of Ratner being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. (Ratner "categorically" denied the allegations through his attorney Marty Singer at the time.)

Girl You Know It's True does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to film in Munich, Berlin, Capetown, and Los Angeles before wrapping in December.

