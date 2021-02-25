Next Milla Jovovich, Paul W.S. Anderson film will tackle fantasy tale from Game of Thrones author

Husband-and-wife Resident Evil duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich have found their next movie, and it's based off another fantasy work by author George R.R. Martin that is not Game of Thrones.

In the Lost Lands, Martin's short stories, will serve as source material for a movie adaptation starring Jovovich and directed by Anderson, EW has learned.

It's a project the actress has actually been attached to for a while. Deadline reported in 2015 that she was going to star in a movie adaptation when it was at Myriad Pictures and German director Constantin Werner was going to be at the helm. Now, Anderson is adapting and Werner will produce.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Army of the Dead actor Dave Bautista will also star in the movie opposite Jovovich. The story is about a queen, desperate to fulfill her love, who hires a powerful and feared sorceress named Gray Alys. Along with her guide, a drifter named Boyce, Gray is sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, where the pair must outwit and outfight man and demon. The fable explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

Jovovich will portray Gray, while Bautista plays Boyce.

Anderson and Jovovich previously teamed up on a movie adaptation of the video game series Monster Hunter, which hit theaters in December. Bautista will appear next in Army of the Dead, director Zack Snyder's first feature film project since Justice League.

Producer Jeremy Bolt, another face from the Resident Evil franchise, will produce In the Lost Lands with Anderson, Jovovich, Bautista, Werner, and Jonathan Meisner.

A distributor for the movie has not been found at this time, though CAA is arranging the film's financing and will represent its domestic rights, while FilmNation Entertainment handles international sales and will introduce the project at the upcoming virtual Berlin market.