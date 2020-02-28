Milla Jovovich kick-starts hunting season in first Monster Hunter posters

Image zoom Sony

Hunting season is now open.

Milla Jovovich and her Monster Hunter co-star Tony Jaa are ready to track down and gut some beasties in the first posters for Sony's movie adaptation of the Monster Hunter videogame series.

After teaming with her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson, on the Resident Evil movies, Jovovich, now seen as Lt. Artemis, shows off her hunting tool: the Giant Jawblade, an instrument ripped straight from the games. Jaa, as the mysterious Hunter, wields the Great Hunter's Bow.

Image zoom Sony

In the games, players assume the role of hunter to traverse a fantasy world and perform various quests. Along the way, they face gargantuan monsters and often craft weapons from the carcasses. In the movie, set for release this Sep. 4, Lt. Artemis and her elite team of soldiers are sent through a portal to another world ruled by dangerous and powerful monsters. On their mission to find a way home, they encounter the Hunter, someone who's fought to survive in this realm.

The game series introduced a number of different locations, but the desert setting depicted in the posters feels reminiscent of Wildspire Wastes from 2017's Monster Hunter World.

Image zoom Sony

Also starring in Monster Hunter are Ron Perlman, Tip "T.I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, and Jin Au-Yeung.

The posters arrive ahead of the Monster Hunter Festa convention in Boston, Massachusetts this Saturday.

Related content: