When he told his costar Tom Cruise about the jet fuel in his blood, Cruise replied, "Yeah, I was born with it, kid."

Miles Teller says he had flame retardant and jet fuel in his blood from Top Gun: Maverick set

Great balls of fire retardant!

Star Miles Teller reveals he walked away with more than just memories from his time working on Top Gun: Maverick. In a new interview on Late Night, Teller told host Seth Meyers that he discovered he had jet fuel in his bloodstream after breaking out in hives on the set of the blockbuster film.

"We landed, and I'm just like, 'Man, I'm not feeling too good.' I was really hot and I just started itching like crazy. So I get out of the jet and I'm just covered in hives — like, head to toe," Teller recalled.

The actor said he then took an oatmeal bath and went to a doctor to get a blood test. "My bloodwork comes back and I have flame retardant, pesticides, and jet fuel in my blood," he said.

Teller told Meyers he wasn't fazed by the experience, and even considered it "actually kind of cool" after he felt better. In fact, the experience led to a "very Tom [Cruise] moment." The actor said when he returned to set, Cruise asked him about the results of the test. "I was like, 'Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood,'" Teller said. "Without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, 'Yeah, I was born with it, kid.'"

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Miles Teller in 'Top Gun: Maverick' | Credit: Scott Garfield/Paramount

The high-flying sequel to 1986's Top Gun sees Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell return to Naval Fighter Weapons School to train graduates for a special assignment while confronting the ghosts of his past. One of those graduates is Teller's character, Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's late best friend from the first film, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards).

The film marked Cruise's biggest theatrical opening to date — his first debut over $100 million — nabbing $160.5 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend when it was released.

Teller also stars in Spiderhead (on Netflix Friday) alongside Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett.

For more with Teller, check out the full video above.

Related content: