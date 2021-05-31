Miles Teller confirms he was 'jumped by 2 guys' during Hawaii vacation

The Divergent actor speaks out after his wife revealed the incident is under investigation by the Maui Police Department.

Hawaii was far from paradise during Miles Teller's vacation.

The actor confirmed on Twitter that he was "jumped by two guys in a bathroom" while vacationing in Maui with his wife and friends Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley.

Reports first emerged over the weekend that Teller had been punched in the face outside the restroom of the Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui, Hawaii on Wednesday night.

PEOPLE obtained a statement from the Maui Police Department, saying, "Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."

Teller's wife, Keleigh Speller Teller, posted about the incident on her Instagram stories on Friday night, following a TMZ report that Teller had been assaulted in a dispute over money. She called such reports "completely false" on her social account, saying Teller did not know the men who attacked him. She has been documenting their trip with Rodgers and Woodley on her page, sharing pictures of them enjoying waterfalls and other sights.

But Teller remained silent, until baited by SiriusXM host Pat McAfee, who made light on the incident by using it in a segment about WWE Smackdown, showing a fight and joking, "Miles Teller didn't even eat a shot that hard."

Teller replied to McAfee's tweet, writing, "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud."

Teller's comments echo his wife's reports of the incident, including the fact that the assailants were strangers to him.

McAfee did respond to Teller, apologizing while still defending his position. "Miles.. I apologize for not knowing the whole story. I will fix my position and make it right... with that being said, it was a pretty good segue," he wrote.

Neither Teller's representatives nor the Maui Police Department immediately responded to EW's requests for comment.