Not everyone can pull off that Oscar Isaac-Jessica Chastain red carpet worm chemistry. Which is probably for the best, 'cause get a room, kids.

But on the other side of the spectrum, there's Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, stars of the new Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine. Their red carpet chemistry could benefit from some upper arm sniffing, as even Kutcher's wife Mila Kunis think the two look "awkward" together.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attend Netflix's "Your Place or Mine" world premiere at Regency Village Theater on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Mila Kunis thinks Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher have 'awkward' red carpet chemistry | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Witherspoon revealed this little tidbit on Today, dishing with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "She even emailed us last night," Witherspoon said of Kunis. "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'"

But perhaps that's the awkwardness that comes with posing for photos with your friend's man after teaming for a rom-com. Witherspoon and Kunis have been gal pals for years, but she and Kutcher got to bond in between their love scenes.

"It's just fun 'cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long," Witherspoon said. "He's so professional. He's the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun."

Too bad all that fun didn't translate to the photo call.

