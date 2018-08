Kunis: “Kate and I were doing all of our own stunts. I’ve done action before, but I’ve always had to pretend like I was good at the action. This was the first time where I didn’t have to pretend that I was good at anything. It made life easy and very honest.”

McKinnon: “Yes it’s true, that really helped that we were supposed to be un-trained because my God am I not a graceful gazelle. Mila’s a much better action movie star than I am!”