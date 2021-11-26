Meet the Beatles actors playing John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr in biopic about band manager Brian Epstein.

See who's playing the Beatles in new film fronted by Queen's Gambit star

Thanksgiving 2021 officially has Beatlemania.

On the same day that Disney+ dropped Peter Jackson's three-part docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, the upcoming biopic Midas Man revealed the casting and first look images of the actors playing the Fab Four.

In the story of Beatles manager Brian Epstein (Queen's Gambit star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), his most famous clients will be played by The Letter for the King's Jonah Lees (John Lennon), Eleven Days' Blake Richardson (Paul McCartney), Creation Stories' Leo Harvey Elledge (George Harrison), and newcomer Campbell Wallace (Ringo Starr).

Midas Man Meet the Beatles: Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, and Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison in 'Midas Man.' | Credit: James Loxley

The film, which also features Jay Leno as Ed Sullivan, recently paused production amid a director change. Out is Jonas Åkerlund, who won a Grammy for Paul McCartney's 2014 "Live Kisses," and in is Sara Sugarman (Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen).

Midas Man The Beatles make sweet music in 'Midas Man.' | Credit: James Loxley

See images of the actors playing the Beatles above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.