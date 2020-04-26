Mickey Rourke's Warhunt is the rare movie to finish shooting amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

While COVID-19 has put a halt on most film and television productions, the motto for Mickey Rourke and his Warhunt team was "the show must go on."

Shooting on the World War II fantasy-horror movie continued amid the pandemic and just wrapped up, Variety reported Sunday.

The actor stars in the film, which was shot in Riga, Latvia. Also featuring Robert Knepper and Jackson Rathbone, Warhunt follows an elite squad of American soldiers on a secret mission during WWII. Trapped behind enemy lines in Germany’s Black Forest, the men then come face-to-face with a coven of witches.

“I came to Riga to work, and this thing (COVID-19) was so out of control, but everyone was so great," Rourke told Variety.

Still, the pandemic caused Rourke's schedule to be adjusted.

"We had to rearrange the schedule for Mickey Rourke as the country was closing its borders, and luckily he agreed to fly early to beat the closure, and we rescheduled his shoot days to accommodate this change," producer Yu-Fai Suen said.

The Warhunt crew continued working during the health crisis, following the government's guidelines like wearing masks and gloves, performing twice-daily temperature checks, disinfecting equipment, and social distancing. Suen also said each actor had a dedicated makeup kit with tools just for them, and makeup artists wore facemasks while applying makeup.

He added that the Latvian government gave him the green light to shoot more film and TV productions under the same guidelines. The producer's past positions have included chief operating officer at Elton John's Rocket Pictures and senior vice president at Momentum Pictures.

Director Mauro Borrelli said the current situation actually helped move the production along.

"It was surreal at the beginning, but the cast and crew quickly adjusted to the masks and other precautions, so we ended up even more focused and efficient," the Italian filmmaker said.

In Latvia, the government closed schools and banned mass gatherings until May 12. Like in the U.S., numerous concerts and cultural events have been canceled or postponed. There are currently about 812 reported cases of coronavirus in the European country of 1.9 million, with 12 total deaths.

Rourke, who scored an Oscar nomination with 2009's The Wrestler, most recently starred in the films Night Walk, Berlin, I Love You, and Nightmare Cinema.

