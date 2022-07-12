Mickey Rourke calls Tom Cruise 'irrelevant' after playing 'the same effing part for 35 years'
Mickey Rourke is heading into the danger zone.
The Oscar-nominated Wrestler actor is no fan of global superstar Tom Cruise, as he slammed the Top Gun: Maverick star's approach to the craft.
"That doesn't mean s--- to me. The guy's been doing the same f'ing part for 35 years, you know?" Rourke said on Monday's episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored of Cruise's Top Gun sequel crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office. "I got no respect for that. Really, brother. I don't care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino working, Chris Walken, [Robert] De Niro's early work, Richard Harris' work, Ray Winstone's work — that's the kind of actor I want to be, like Monty Clift, [Marlon] Brando back in the day. A lot of guys that just tried to stretch as actors."
When Morgan pressed Rourke on if he thinks Cruise is a good actor or not, Rourke responded: "I think he's irrelevant, in my world."
EW has reached out to a representative for Cruise for a response to Rourke's comments, which landed as Maverick continues its international success in theaters around the world. It has grossed just under $597.4 million domestically and $587.9 million globally for a combined $1.2 billion total since it opened in May.
The film is also generating light Oscar buzz, mostly for the film's technical elements and an original soundtrack song performed by Lady Gaga, who previously said that working with Cruise on the tune for the Maverick soundtrack was a "beautiful experience."
Still, the 69-year-old isn't the only Hollywood figure to have spoken out against Cruise; Emmy-winning King of Queens actress and Scientology and the Aftermath host Leah Remini often criticizes the performer for his involvement in the controversial religion.
Watch a portion of Rourke's interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored in the clip above.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
Related content:
Comments