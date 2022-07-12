Mickey Rourke is heading into the danger zone.

The Oscar-nominated Wrestler actor is no fan of global superstar Tom Cruise, as he slammed the Top Gun: Maverick star's approach to the craft.

"That doesn't mean s--- to me. The guy's been doing the same f'ing part for 35 years, you know?" Rourke said on Monday's episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored of Cruise's Top Gun sequel crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office. "I got no respect for that. Really, brother. I don't care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino working, Chris Walken, [Robert] De Niro's early work, Richard Harris' work, Ray Winstone's work — that's the kind of actor I want to be, like Monty Clift, [Marlon] Brando back in the day. A lot of guys that just tried to stretch as actors."

When Morgan pressed Rourke on if he thinks Cruise is a good actor or not, Rourke responded: "I think he's irrelevant, in my world."

EW has reached out to a representative for Cruise for a response to Rourke's comments, which landed as Maverick continues its international success in theaters around the world. It has grossed just under $597.4 million domestically and $587.9 million globally for a combined $1.2 billion total since it opened in May.

Mickey Rourke; Tom Cruise Mickey Rourke calls Tom Cruise 'irrelevant.' | Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Still, the 69-year-old isn't the only Hollywood figure to have spoken out against Cruise; Emmy-winning King of Queens actress and Scientology and the Aftermath host Leah Remini often criticizes the performer for his involvement in the controversial religion.

Watch a portion of Rourke's interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored in the clip above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.