From crazy stunts to Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh talks about her most famous roles

The actress' many other credits include Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the upcoming Avatar sequels.

Which actor can claim to have performed stunts with Jackie Chan, commanded a Star Trek starship, and played the auntie of Shang-Chi? That would be the mighty Michelle Yeoh, the subject of EW's new digital cover. Next up for the movie and TV star is the film Everything Everywhere All at Once (out March 25). Directed by the filmmaking duo Daniels (Swiss Army Man), the science-fiction-action-comedy-drama stars Yeoh as a harried laundromat-owner named Evelyn who discovers she is the only person who can save an infinite number of alternate universes.

"She is suddenly thrown into the multiverse," says Yeoh. "She has been told she may be the only one who can help the other universes because the evil is spreading. And [she's] going, 'I'm trying to solve my taxes, please do not give me any more problems, okay?'"

CRAZY RICH ASIANS Michelle Yeoh in 'Crazy Rich Asians' | Credit: Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.

The film's cast also includes Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrays an IRS auditor in one universe and Yeoh's character's lover in another dimension where everyone has hot dogs for fingers. Yes, you read that correctly.

"She was the entire reason I said yes to this movie," Curtis explains in EW's cover story. "You get to fight with Michelle Yeoh. Check. You get to fall in love with Michelle Yeoh. Check. You get to do a mating dance with hot dog fingers. Check!"

Ahead of the film's world premiere at the SXSW Festival in Austin, we asked Yeoh to talk about her famous roles. You can watch that role call in the video above.