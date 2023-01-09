"That’s so typical of my mom: She wants me to run around the entire movie looking like a movie star."

Michelle Yeoh's mom was upset by how 'old' she looked in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh's mother had some qualms about Everything Everywhere All At Once, but they had nothing to do with those butt plugs.

Mama Yeoh was none too pleased about how "old" her daughter looked in the film, Yeoh told W Magazine for the outlet's Best Performances digital cover story. The Golden Globe-nominated star said she would not want to portray a character like herself, noting that she appreciated the simplicity of EEAAO's Evelyn Wang, "an Asian immigrant who you would pass by in Chinatown and probably not notice."

Her mother, however, would have preferred much more glam.

"She's sort of invisible, but she works so hard to ensure that her family can achieve the American Dream," Yeoh said of Evelyn. "She's completely frazzled — to get that look, I wore a wig with lots of white hair, reading glasses around my neck, and very practical clothing. I had to change my posture — this is a woman who doesn't have time to exercise. She has to look frumpy. I think my mother was upset when she saw the film."

Everything Everywhere All at Once Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Yeoh added of the matriarch, "I was really worried about her seeing the sex toys that were flying around in the movie, but I guess she never noticed those. Instead, she said, 'Why do you look so old? You should look like the film where you had the ballgown on!' I'm like, 'Oh my God.' But that's so typical of my mom: She wants me to run around the entire movie looking like a movie star."

Of course, traversing various multiverses requires clothing much more comfortable than a ballgown. Yeoh, who is nominated for her first Golden Globe for the role at the upcoming Jan. 10 ceremony, called it unlike anything she's ever done in EW's EEAAO digital cover story published last year.

"I completely let loose in this film, and that's when you are the most vulnerable, when you've put yourself out there," Yeoh said. "I was prepared to cringe and cower and go, 'Oh my God, what the hell am I doing?' I laughed at it so much. I didn't see me anymore. I saw this Chinese immigrant woman who was dragged into all these different things. So I had a good laugh. And then I had a good cry."

