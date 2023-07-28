Michelle Yeoh marries fiancé Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

The Oscar winner is not a woman to be rushed.

Michelle Yeoh knows that you can't hurry love — or marriage.

The Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once and American Born Chinese married her fiancé, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, on July 27 in Geneva after a 19-year engagement.

"Happy marriage Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh love you so much," racing driver Felipe Massa, who was a guest at the ceremony, wrote on Instagram. His post includes photos of Yeoh and her new husband posing with her Oscar and the wedding cake, as well as a program that detailed the couple's long journey to the altar.

"We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004," it reads. "On 26th July, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES! Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

In 2005, Yeoh told People magazine that meeting Todt in Shanghai was "fate," adding, "he was generous and sweet." The actress' previous marriage, to Hong Kong billionaire Dickson Poon, ended in 1992.

