How the Everything, Everywhere stunt coordinator helped two film legends beat the crap out of each other

In Everything, Everywhere All at Once Michelle Yeoh plays a laundromat owner named Evelyn Wang who must travel from one dimension to another (or "verse-jump"), gathering skills as she goes, to defeat an evil entity. In the course of the movie, Evelyn fights an assortment of adversaries, including IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdra, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis, with whom Evelyn engages in an epic battle at a tax office.

The task of overseeing this face-off between the iconic martial arts star and the Halloween franchise legend fell to the film's stunt choreographer Timothy Eulich.

"Jamie Lee Curtis is stalking Michelle through cubicles," says Eulich, "and she smashes her head through some glass and throws her over the cubicles and then she chases [Yeoh and costar Ke Huy Quan] into the staircase. They run down, and Jamie jumps over the railing, and does the flying knee down the stairs. Evelyn verse-jumps to the kung fu universe where she learns kung fu and then they have that fight sequence before she throws Jamie down the stairs."

In short: choreographing the sequence was not, despite the sequence's setting, just another day at the office.

Eulich first collaborated with the movie's directors Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan (AKA "Daniels") in 2011 on the video for the track "My Machines" by Battles and Gary Numan.

"It was a one-shot music video," he says. "They wanted someone falling down the up escalator for the entire duration of the song, which was just about four minutes. I was that performer who fell down that escalator for a 13-hour night shoot. That was definitely one of the more painful jobs I have ever done as a stunt performer. We did it all for real and we did it a lot but I'm super proud of what it turned out to be. We just hit it off and have been working together ever since."

Eulich went on to work as stunt coordinator on Daniels' 2016 film Swiss Army Man and later started talking to them about about what they needed stunt-wise for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Turned out, they needed a lot.

"There was a lot of them turning to me and asking, 'Can we do this?'" says the stunt coordinator with a laugh. "We did everything inside of one practical building. There were no sets built for the stunt sequences, so it was definitely tricky figuring out how we were going to do wirework in there with the low ceilings and all that. We figured out a way to do everything. So I'm pretty pleased with that accomplishment."

As a longtime fan of Michelle Yeoh's martial arts movies, Eulich knew that the actress was a formidably talented physical performer who could handle pretty much anything which was thrown at her during the fight with Curtis.

"I'm a huge fan of her work and her work was very influential on me deciding to go down this career path as a stunt coordinator and action designer and early on as a stunt performer," says Eulich, whose other stunt coordinating credits include the upcoming season of Stranger Things. "She's such a professional, and such a quick study, and she knows when it's time to turn on that performance energy, and when it's time to save it. She would come in for rehearsals, and work through everything, and get the movements down, and once she felt comfortable, she would go home. We would get on to set, we would mark through the entire fight for camera, make sure everything was good, and then, as soon as we called action she would send in this beautiful balletic performance of violence that you see onscreen and it was just absolutely magical to watch."

While Curtis has less experience than Yeoh as an onscreen fighter, the Halloween actress was still keen to get in on the action, in every sense.

"It was day two or three, I was flying on wires, landing, and fighting with f---ing Michelle Yeoh in an abandoned office building in Simi Valley," Curtis told EW earlier this year. "I learned a lot. She is the master, I am the student. She taught me that it's not how hard I punch, it's how she receives the punch that is the art form, which really sells the magic."

"She was absolutely gung-ho about doing a lot of the big stunts," says Eulich. "We had her in early rehearsals and were hanging her up from wires, flying down that staircase. She wanted to make sure that she got everything down perfectly, and she stayed and worked and worked and worked until it was flawless, and that shines through in the film where you can really see all of the actors faces while they're doing this crazy action. She was very very open to learning this new skill and working with Michelle I think made the pick-up a lot quicker. They really flowed well together and vibed off of each other's energy and it was really exciting to be there and watch them."

Eulich was similarly pleased when he saw the sequence in the completed film.

"I needed to watch it a couple of times," he says. "When I watched it for the first time, it was hard for me to watch it from an objective standpoint. I was just remembering all of these experiences that we had while we were filming it. It was so much fun putting this sequence together for these two legendary icons of the film business and watching them perform it together. The second time through, I was able to sit back and watch this piece of art that Daniels pulled together. It's such a beautiful story and I am just incredibly excited and grateful to have been a part of that."

Watch part of the fight sequence with Yeoh and Curtis below.

