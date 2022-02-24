Including one that almost killed her. It involved Yeoh leaping from the roof of a truck onto the hood of a convertible driven by Chan, both vehicles speeding down a highway. "In Asia at that time, we don't really do rehearsals; we don't have weeks of preparation. We learn the stunt, and we do it," says Yeoh. "So you park the [truck] and Jackie's car next to each other, and you look at it, and it's about a six-foot fall, it's not much, and you think, I could do this. But once the two cars are moving, you go, oh, wow, this is a completely different experience. I'm not standing still, the car isn't, nothing is still. I don't know whether it was crazy, a moment of insanity, [but] the thought that went through my head was, you're never going to know how it feels until you try it." The first go-round, Yeoh hit the hood but then fell off the car and hit the road, narrowly avoiding two cars coming up from behind. "The windscreen was supposed to shatter, and that would have helped me have a break," she says. "But the windscreen didn't shatter, I had nowhere to hold onto, and I kept sliding off the car. All I remember was like 'Duhn!' on the ground. Fortunately, I didn't go head first. Then I hear Jackie. He was like, 'Okay, okay, that's it! Enough! We are finished for the day! We're not doing anymore! This is stupid! This is ridiculous! We're not doing it!'"