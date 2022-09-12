Mummy reunion! Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh share a sweet hug at TIFF Tribute Awards
Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser wrapped each other in adoration during a sweet Mummy franchise reunion at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.
As the pair — who previously starred together in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor — prepared to accept their respective TIFF Tribute accolades at Sunday night's ceremony in Toronto, they shared a warm embrace while seated next to each other.
Yeoh also wiped tears from her eyes as she and Fraser watched a montage of her best work flash onscreen at the gala, with Olivia Colman, filmmaker Sam Mendes, Academy CEO Bill Kramer, and more Hollywood figures in attendance alongside them.
Initially released 14 years ago, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor served as the third film in the Mummy franchise, grossing over $400 million at the global box office. Fraser returned to the action series to star as adventurer Rick O'Connell, while Yeoh portrayed a sorceress named Zi Yuan.
Both performers recently generated intense buzz on the awards circuit, with Yeoh earning career-best reviews for her lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Fraser similar garnering affection for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale.
See Yeoh and Fraser reunite at TIFF in the photos above, and check them out on the 2008 Tomb of the Dragon Emperor press tour below.
