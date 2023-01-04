Michelle Williams on The Fabelmans, motherhood, and finding her muse

I think that having kids is really great for that. I'm not going to go take something home and pollute my kids' experience. I think, ultimately, I can remember that it's not my life, it's not my pain or my sorrow. It's something that moves through me and then it moves out of me. I didn't lose children in a fire [as in Manchester], and there are people who are going home tonight who won't be tucking their kids into bed. And so I don't think I've ever had a hard time keeping perspective about what's mine and what belongs to the women that I play. Ultimately, this work is a joy. What's difficult is living up to your standard for yourself, your own ideal.