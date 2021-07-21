Michaela Coel joins the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Michaela Coel is heading to Wakanda.

The writer-director-star behind I May Destroy You has joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, EW has learned. Plot details of the highly anticipated sequel are still being kept under wraps — and it remains to be seen exactly who Coel might be playing — but the Marvel film has already begun shooting at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

Coel is a recent Emmy nominee for her moving limited series I May Destroy You, which scored nine nominations earlier this month. (Coel herself earned three individual nods for lead actress, directing, and writing.) She's also known for her appearances in Black Mirror and Chewing Gum.

Michaela Coel Michaela Coel | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Original Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is returning for Wakanda Forever, which will continue the story of Marvel's fictional African nation without star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer last year at the age of 43. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously said that the new film would "honor the legacy" of Boseman and not recast his role as T'Challa.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige said earlier this summer. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Variety first reported the news of Coel's casting.