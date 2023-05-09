"Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation."

Michael Shannon is weighing in on his Flash costar Ezra Miller's recent controversies.

Shannon, who reprises his role as General Zod in the upcoming superhero film, was asked his thoughts on all of the "noise" surrounding the project as well as DC Entertainment's restructuring during a recent Vanity Fair interview.

"If you're talking about Ezra [Miller], I thought Ezra was lovely — very kind to me when I was there," Shannon said. "It's difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there's a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others."

Michael Shannon, Ezra Miller Michael Shannon and Ezra Miller | Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them," he continued. "Even if it's warranted, it's still a horrible situation."

After meeting with Warner Bros. in August, Miller issued a statement in which they revealed that they were suffering from "complex mental health issues" and had "begun ongoing treatment." They added, "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Last month, The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti commented on Miller's current condition during a screening of the film.

"We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery," Andy said. "They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

"And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen," Barbara added. "And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: